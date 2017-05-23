Three Long Beach Post Reporters Selected as LA Press Club Awards Finalists

From left to right: Asia Morris, Jason Ruiz, Stephanie Rivera.

The Long Beach Post is proud to announce that three of our reporters have been named by the Los Angeles Press Club as finalists for this year’s Southern California Journalism Awards.

News editor Stephanie Rivera, culture editor Asia Morris, and features writer Jason Ruiz are each in the top five entries in their respective categories this year, the 59th year the LA Press Club has presented the awards.

Rivera was selected for her lifestyle feature, “How One Local Foodie is Helping Expose Long Beach’s Culinary Growth to Visitors,” a profile on Layla Ali-Ahmad of Long Beach, who launched Beach City Food Tours with the intention of introducing visitors to the city’s diverse, growing food scene.

For her feature “Emerging Artist Shane Sun Abides by Nothing But Nature,” Morris has made it to the top five in the Personality Profile category. In her piece, Morris introduced us to the “minimal style meets [...] loud colors and symbolism” of an artist who “grew up within the indecisive gap between Long Beach and Los Alamitos, the space that lives between the decidedly straightlaced Orange County and the ‘very gay and always very weird and creative’” Long Beach.

Ruiz was selected as a finalist in the Soft News Features category for his story, “After Years of Static, Low-Power FM Radio Inching Its Way Back to Long Beach,” the story of “Ken Roth and the rest of the Long Beach Community Television and Media Corporation (LBCTMC), [who] have fought to bring the voice of the people in Long Beach back to FM radio” for over five years.

Please join us in congratulating these talented and hard-working journalists on this recognition. Winners for the 59th annual Southern California Journalism Awards will be announced by the LA Press Club on Sunday, June 25.

The LA Press Club will also be honoring Andrea Mitchell of NBC News with the Joseph M. Quinn Lifetime Achievement award, Photojournalist Daniel Berehulak with the Daniel Pearl Award for Courage and Integrity in Journalism, and CNN’s Jake Tapper with the Los Angeles Press Club President’s Award for Impact on Media.