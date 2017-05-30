Long Beach (Finally) Gets Its Own Emojis

What do Kim Kardashian and the Pope have in common? What about the state of Texas and the country of Norway? Or how about the 2016 presidential candidates and the cast of Saturday Night Live?

If you said they all have their own emojis, you'd be right. And now Long Beach does, too.

The Long Beach Post, with support from the Long Beach Convention and Visitor's Bureau and the Port of Long Beach, is proud to present our first iOS app, LBMoji. LBMoji is more than just an emoji keyboard—it's a love letter to the city we call home.

Included with the app download is 40+ Long Beach-themed emojis, from the iconic Queen Mary to the historic Villa Rivera; there are familiar places (and faces), and a few that you might have to know a little LB history to "get."

LBMoji also comes with a sticker pack, so you can peel, resize, rotate and stick them to your messages, and a hashtag shortcut keyboard, to make posting about your #LifeInLB on social media that much easier.

Thinks we forgot something? We have a suggestion box where you can write in and tell us what you think should be included in the next update. We'll be dropping new LBMojis about once a month, so send us all your ideas!

LBMoji was made possible with the help of our sister company Agency ETA, a downtown Long Beach digital advertising, marketing and branding firm. In particular we'd like to thank Niko Dahilig, Creative Director at ETA, who contributed all of the amazing artwork for LBMoji.

We also couldn't have made LBMoji without the support of our sponsors—the Long Beach Convention and Visitor's Bureau and the Port of Long Beach, who agreed with us that a city as unique as Long Beach deserved its own emojis. If your business or event would like to support the future development of LBMoji, we have plenty of sponsorship opportunities available, including inclusion in the app, or even turning your business into an LBMoji for your fans to share!

To download Long Beach's iconic keyboard, search LBMoji in the app store, or click here.