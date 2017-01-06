Nordstrom Rack’s Lakewood Center Store to Relocate to Long Beach Exchange

Nordstrom officials announced today plans to relocate the Nordstrom Rack store at the Lakewood Center a few miles south to Long Beach Exchange, a retail and dining development slated to open in 2018.

The approximately 28,000-square-foot store is scheduled to open in spring 2018, according to a release. It will join Whole Foods 365, a variety of dining and fitness offerings and several other undisclosed national retail tenants, the release added.

"Nordstrom Rack has been happy to be a part of the Lakewood community since we opened our doors here back in 2010," said Geevy Thomas, president of Nordstrom Rack, in a statement. "We look forward to continuing to serve customers in a convenient, updated location that we think will offer a great shopping experience.”

Long Beach Exchange (LBX) will be located at the corner of Lakewood Boulevard and Carson Street in Douglas Park. According to a city press release last October, LBX will also include two additional hotels, spaces for tech companies, among other businesses within the 266,000-square-feet of new construction on nearly 27 acres. It will also be a potential venue for farmers markets and other events.

