Olympix Fitness Opens This Saturday

The much-anticipated high-end fitness facility, Olympix will open its doors for member workouts this Saturday and Sunday, February 18 - 19 (9:00AM – 6:00PM). Regular hours of operation begin Monday, February 20 and are 5:00AM – 9:30PM on weekends and 5:00AM – 10:30PM on weekdays.

The Belmont Shore gym is located at 4101 Olympic Plaza in the former Yankee Doodle’s building.

Renowned architect Kenneth Smith Wing originally designed the midcentury building. Jan Van Dijs and Gary Lamb took great care in bringing Wing’s design to another level. Great attention was given to every finish and detail with emphasis on using reclaimed wood. Twenty-nine foot exposed beam ceilings in the main room give a dramatic and open feel to the space. Also adding to the visual esthetics is the view of the ocean, which can be seen from multiple levels. The most dramatic ocean outlook is from the area’s only rooftop fitness deck with an ocean view.

The newly constructed rooftop deck provides members with several outdoor exercise options. Sunrise and sunset yoga are sure to be a popular choice for relaxation. Barre classes will utilize the ballet barre, which is attached to the raised glass skylight. The rooftop is also home to the Queenax functional training system. This is a unique modular, suspended bodyweight system that provides numerous configurations for training. In addition to classes, members can access the rooftop for use of the Queenax equipment as well as to relax, stretch, and meditate.

Of course, a beautiful building and its location are only part of the equation in producing an amazing fitness club. State-of-the-art equipment and highly skilled and motivating trainers and instructors are truly what make a club great. Much thought and research was given to choosing cardio and strength training machines as well as weights and functional training tools. Built-in touch screens on many of the cardio pieces allow you to watch live and on demand TV as well as Internet access and the ability to keep track of your fitness goals! As for strength training, the centerpiece of the main floor is the Hoist motion cage for functional circuit training. Weight lifters will also enjoy the Matrix double mega rack for Olympic lifting in the performance room.

Olympix is proud of its stellar team of industry professionals who will be teaching and providing training at the club. Three classrooms, plus the rooftop and performance room, allow for a vast schedule of classes and small group training. From endurance and interval training, like spin and kick boxing, to the relaxation and stretching of yoga, there are ample class options daily. Class schedules are posted on the Olympix app where members may also reserve a spot in an upcoming class.

The in-house café, Portfolio Fit will offer pre and post workout drinks and food. Kerstin Kansteiner, owner and operator of the popular Fourth Street coffee houses Portfolio and Berlin, is sure to have another success with this endeavor. Portfolio Fit will offer coffee, smoothies, protein shakes, high protein snacks and healthy meals for on the go. The café is open to non-members as well with its additional entrance on Olympic Plaza, next door the Olympix entry.

For more information and membership sales call (562) 366-4600.