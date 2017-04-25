The 2017 Economic Profile for DTLB Shows Population Boom, 95 Percent Retail Occupancy

Image courtesy of the DLBA.

The Downtown Long Beach Alliance’s (DLBA) recently released economic profile for downtown Long Beach shows a great deal of growth in visitors to the area, retail occupancy, downtown residents and more.

Downtown Long Beach workers earn 31 percent more than the average citywide worker

Overall spending potential of downtown residents has increased by 67 percent since 2013

Downtown became home to 152 net new businesses in 2016

3.5 million pedestrians walked the streets of DTLB from July 2016 – March 2017

“Collecting and analyzing data allows us to reflect on the progress that’s been made and to plan future development with confidence,” Kraig Kojian, DLBA president and CEO, said in a statement. “This Economic Profile offers investors and stakeholders an understanding of DTLB’s economic landscape and how a potential business or development could fit into our community,”Highlights this year include:



”Downtown Long Beach is experiencing major growth in both its population and lease signings,” Adam Carrillo, economic development manager at DLBA, said in a statement. “It’s pertinent to understand how the population is changing, what types of businesses are investing, and how the two work hand-in-hand.”

The Economic Profile is available digitally via the webpage here and in print at the DLBA office, located at 100 West Broadway, #120.