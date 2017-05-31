Production Agency Restores, Moves Headquarters to Iconic Killingsworth Clock Office Building

Photos courtesy of Summerjax, Inc.

Summerjax, Inc., a full-service production agency specializing in next-level content creation have moved their main offices to the “Killingworth Clock Office Building” in Bixby Knolls and plans to restore the iconic structure to all its mid-century modern glory.

Founded in Newport Beach in 2013, and boasting experience helping some of the world’s most influential brands including Roxy, RVCA, Hollister, Asics, Reef, Vans, Bank of America and eBay, reach their marketing targets, Summerjax soon moved their headquarters to Costa Mesa, until this recent move to Long Beach. The new office in Bixby Knolls is now the company’s main corporate headquarters.

On choosing Long Beach for the location of their main headquarters, Oren Tanzer of Summerjax, said it provides easy access from Orange County, downtown and east Los Angeles and the westside, and is easily accessible to their clients flying into LAX or other regional airports.

“We felt that Long Beach was the perfect location with a vibrant community of creative types and like minded people,” Tanzer said. “Bixby Knolls had the ‘X’ factor for us. It has a youthful excitement and is perfect for our business.”

“They will add to the new energy and development of Long Beach Boulevard,” stated Blair Cohn, executive director of the Bixby Knolls Business Improvement Association (BKBIA). “They connect the old school of design like Killingsworth and Gibbs to the new school of digital media.”

With its purchase of the iconic “Killingworth Clock Office Building”, Summerjax shows their appreciation for Mid-Century Modern architecture. Designed and built by world-renowned architect Edward A. Killingsworth in 1956, the building has received multiple awards for design excellence over the years, according to the BKBIA.

“The Killingsworth Clock Building has all the beautiful lines of Edward Killingsworth’s original design but over the years layers of small changes were made that altered the original nature of the space,” Tanzer said. “Things like bullnose corners, the inclusion of large oak pieces and textured walls will all be removed and replaced with original mid century details with a modern designer twist.”

Summerjax is working with award-winning architecture firm, Lean Arch, Inc. for the design and construction. Lean Arch has designed offices for production agencies 72 and Sunny and MullenLowe, as well as Uber. In addition to the restorative work, a 1,100-square foot. photo studio will be built, complete with 18 foot ceilings and high-end finishings.

“The company led by Lauren Tanzer and Wimberly Meyer is proud to now further extend their network and become neighbors with the vibrant community members and local businesses found in the Bixby Knolls area,” stated the announcement.



“We are very excited to welcome the whole crew of Summerjax to Bixby Knolls,” Cohn said in a statement. “Summerjax is the type of cool and hip business that complements our Steelcraft container park and those that hang out there. This is the direction we love to see the business district heading towards.”



Summerjax’s official grand opening is expected to take place in August. A limited number of work spaces will be available for rent to creative professionals. Contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for more information. Learn more about Summerjax via the website here www.summerjax.com

Summerjax and the “Killingworth Clock Office Building” is located at 4047 Long Beach Boulevard.