Virgin Galactic Announces Formation of Long Beach-Based Virgin Orbit, Offering Satellite Launch Services

The recently launched Virgin Orbit commercial space company already employs more than 200 aerospace professionals out of its Long Beach-based manufacturing facility. Photos courtesy of Virgin Orbit.

Virgin Galactic, and its billionaire founder Sir Richard Branson, announced last week the formation of Virgin Orbit, a commercial space company that will offer low-cost launch services for small satellites from its 180,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Long Beach.

Virgin Orbit’s activities in the city’s Douglas Park complex were previously conducted as a division of Virgin Galactic, including as a manufacturing site for its LauncherOne satellite launch vehicle and its 747-400 flying launch pad, dubbed Cosmic Girl.

Officials noted that the LauncherOne small satellite launch system is in the “advanced phase of hardware testing for every subsystem and major component of the vehicle—having already conducted long duration, full thrust firings of both of LauncherOne’s engines, cryogenic tank tests, and hardware-in-the-loop testing of the vehicle’s avionics.”

In addition, the LauncherOne service has a “substantial order book” with customers from both the commercial and government sector.