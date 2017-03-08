Eastside Hotel Project Moves Closer to Approval With Council’s Vote to Rezone Land Parcel

A rendering of the proposed project to be locate next to the Holiday Inn at Lakewood Boulevard and Willow Street. Photo: Long Beach City

The Long Beach City Council paved the way Tuesday night for a new hotel project to displace a vacant one near the Long Beach Airport as it approved zoning and environmental documents to clear the way for construction.

The unanimous vote will allow for a new six-story hotel to be constructed next to the Holiday Inn located at the northeast intersection of Willow Street and Lakewood Boulevard.

The new project proposed by Staybridge Suites, which belongs to the same hotel group as Holiday Inn, will displace the nearly 40-year-old hotel that currently sits unused. Built in its place will be a modern 94,000-square-foot project which will include 125 guest rooms and a two-story parking garage.

Rezoning of the area was necessary as it was currently allowed to house buildings no taller than 28 feet tall, or two stories. The new project will far surpass that with the four additional stories but the new zoning would actually allow for up to 20 stories of development.

Linda Tatum, the city’s planning bureau manager, noted that since the city’s planning commission green lighted the project in January the project had received no public comment during the review period. That silence from the public continued Tuesday night.

Fifth District Councilwoman Stacy Mungo said that the new development—which will be located in her district—will provide additional opportunities for travelers to Long Beach to find rooms near the airport, especially for those coming to the city on business.

The project now moves to a final vote that is expected to take place during next week’s council meeting.