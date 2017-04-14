New Development Project in Downtown to Bring Residential Units, Three Story Parking Garage

Rendering courtesy of City of Long Beach.

A new, mixed-use development project is currently underway in Downtown Long Beach at the location of the former State Office building, city officials announced yesterday.

The AMLI Park Broadway, located at 245 West Broadway, will feature 222 units of residential living, a three-story parking garage and around 8,500 square feet of retail space.

“This high-quality development builds on the growth and resurgence of new construction seen throughout the city,” Mayor Robert Garcia said in a statement. “These revitalization efforts attract more investment opportunities to our city, and make Long Beach a better place to live and do business.”

Covering Pacific Avenue to Cedar Avenue, this project is one of many development projects under construction in the downtown area including the new Long Beach Civic Center and the Shoreline Gateway project.

“Projects like this will continue to transform our downtown core and the First District,” Councilwoman Lena Gonzalez said in a statement. “I look forward to welcoming new residents of Long Beach who will become a part of the fabric of this great city.

The project is slated to consist of high-quality, context-sensitive designs and varied building heights to compliment the adjacent area.

Officials announced that the revitalization of downtown will increase quality of life and create economic opportunities, as the area is the center of tourism, business and transit for the city.