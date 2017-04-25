Midtown Specific Plan Recognized with Sustainability Award from SCAG

Photo courtesy of City of Long Beach.

The Southern California Association of Governments honored Long Beach with its Sustainability Award in the Integrated Planning category for the Midtown Specific Plan, city officials announced Monday.

The Midtown Specific Plan, adopted by the city council in May 2016, provides development framework for the 369-acre area along Long Beach Boulevard, covering Anaheim to Spring Streets.

“It’s an honor to receive this prestigious award and be recognized amongst numerous high-quality planning projects in the Southern California region,” Amy Bodek, director of Long Beach Development Services, said in a statement. “This award is a testament to the city’s commitment to sustainable planning efforts that yield high-quality developments and enhance the livability of our neighborhoods.”

Replacing the Planned Development-29, the Midtown Specific Plan increases mobility, safety, recreation and open spaces along the corridor. The plan also supports mixed-use, transit oriented housing opportunities to create economic growth, affordable housing and active transit use.

The SCAG annually recognizes planning projects that focus on improving mobility, sustainability, livability and prosperity within the region.

“Long Beach is honored to be recognized for our efforts to revitalize one of the city’s primary transit corridors,” Mayor Robert Garcia said in a statement. “The Midtown Specific Plan provides new opportunities for investment and development in the area, and will have long-term benefits on the quality of life and sustainability of the community.”

The Midtown Plan resulted from a 2011 study of the Long Beach Boulevard corridor and was supported by the SCAG Compass Blueprint Grant Program.