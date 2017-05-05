Broadway and Magnolia Apartments Development Approved for Downtown Long Beach

Renderings courtesy of Long Beach Development Services.

A new seven-story, 142-unit mixed-use development, the Broadway and Magnolia Apartments, was approved yesterday by the Long Beach Planning Commission, it was announced. The development will add “greater livability and economic energy in the downtown,” stated the release.

“Broadway and Magnolia Apartments is a welcome addition to the ongoing revitalization experienced throughout the City,” Mayor Robert Garcia said in a statement. “The approval of this development will continue the renewal of our Downtown, making Long Beach an even greater place to live, work, and visit.”The development will feature a mix of studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom rental units, a rooftop pool and a three-level parking garage. The project will also include approximately 2,954 square feet of commercial retail space on the ground level, with the addition of several pedestrian-friendly streetscape enhancements.





“Downtown continues to thrive with sustainable and impressive new developments emerging throughout the community,” Councilmember Jeanine Pearce said in a statement. “This project will further activate one of the main Downtown corridors, attracting new residents and visitors, and enhancing the livability and quality of life of our City’s core.”



The Broadway and Magnolia Apartments, located at 500 West Broadway, continues a trend of new developments expected in downtown, including the re-envisioned Long Beach Civic Center, Shoreline Gateway and Oceanaire, stated the release.



