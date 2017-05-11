Award-Winning Midtown Specific Plan Sets Path To Redefine Long Beach Boulevard

Rendering courtesy of the City of Long Beach.

The California Association of Environmental Planners will reward its Outstanding Planning Document award on May 19 to Long Beach’s Midtown Specific Plan, developed by Long Beach Development Services to redefine the Long Beach Boulevard corridor through enhanced walkability, improved mobility options for bicycle and transit riders and increased development and housing opportunities.

“This award distinguishes Long Beach among several of the most notable environmental documents and achievements statewide,” Director of Long Beach Development Services Amy Bodek said in a statement. “The Midtown neighborhoods and commercial corridors will see greater economic opportunities, and nearby residents will also benefit from the advanced streetscape, public art and even recycling provisions presented in the Plan.”

The Outstanding Planning Document award is presented to those that best accommodate projected planning growth to protect California’s environmental resources, minimize greenhouse gas emissions and provide urban recreation and natural open space.

Properties along this prime transit area have the potential to present opportunities for developing parks, businesses and housing options that can stimulate reinvestment and promote healthy living.

“The Midtown area is a critical part of the overall fabric of our city,” Mayor Robert Garcia said in a statement. “The Plan provides framework and guiding principles for development and revitalization along Long Beach Boulevard that supports a more sustainable future for residents, the economy and the environment.”

The Midtown Specific Plan coincides with Long Beach Development Services’ mission to make a difference in the community by building a dynamic, safe and sustainable city that honors its past and embraces its future.

“Midtown is ready to move forward with transformations,” Councilman Dee Andrews said in a statement. “This significant undertaking will benefit the community-at-large by promoting vitality throughout our neighborhoods and supporting greater urban amenities, making Midtown an early leader in multi-modal transportation practices.”

View the Midtown Specific Plan and find out more information here.

