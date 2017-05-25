Construction Begins on Solar Powered, All-Electric Townhomes in the East Village

Photo courtesy of City of Long Beach.

Construction began today on Huxton, one of the first single-family townhome condominium housing developments to be built in downtown Long Beach in almost a decade, city officials announced.

Located in the city’s East Village, at 227 Elm Avenue, the development will consist of 40 three-story townhome condo units situated above a garage, a community room building, outdoor courtyards and an integrated pedestrian paseo, according to a city release.

The town homes are set to be complete w/ solar panels, bike storage, & electric vehicle chargers, embracing our city's eco-friendly culture. pic.twitter.com/j8cQqApMo8 — LB Mayor's Office (@LBMayorsOffice) May 24, 2017

Additionally, these solar powered, all-electric units will be within walking distance of the Metro Blue line and Long Beach Transit gallery and will offer mobility amenities like on-site bike storage and a bike repair room for residents.

City Ventures, the developer of the townhome community, also intends to offer the new Huxton residents memberships to the city’s bike share program, according to Kevin Lee of Long Beach Development Services.

We broke ground on a new 40 unit townhome development in #DTLB today. All residents get @LongBeachBikes and all solar / electric appliances. pic.twitter.com/TEHtDeXSj9 — Robert Garcia (@RobertGarciaLB) May 24, 2017

“Huxton will be a unique addition to the East Village, and will enhance the vitality of the Downtown,” Mayor Robert Garcia said in a statement. “This new community will bring more high-quality housing to the area, and increase the diversity of housing options in Long Beach.”

City officials said the development will also incorporate several advanced technology, energy-efficient and water-efficient features to promote a healthy, active and earth-friendly lifestyle.



“This development increases vital homeownership opportunities in the City, and will enhance quality of life for residents of the Second District,” said Councilmember Jeannine Pearce in a statement. “Housing that encourages energy independence adds to the sustainability and livability of our community.”

The housing units are expected to be completed summer 2018 and will have a price tag starting in the upper $400,000s, Lee told the Post.

“We are excited to take part in the revitalization of the Downtown and work with the City to help create something really meaningful to the residents of Long Beach,” said Phil Kerr, Chief executive officer of City Ventures, in a statement. “We are not only a leader in the development of infill communities, but as an eco-friendly homebuilder, we pride ourselves on offering solar powered, all-electric new homes such as here at Huxton.”

City Ventures has also acquired former Redevelopment Agency properties at 4800 and 5100 Long Beach Boulevard and plans to develop 69 townhomes.