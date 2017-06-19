Long Beach-born SteelCraft to Open Second Location in Downtown Garden Grove

Rendering courtesy of Howard CDM by Studio One Eleven.



SteelCraft construction and development partner Howard CDM’s proposal to build a second SteelCraft location in downtown Garden Grove was approved during the June 13 Garden Grove City Council meeting, it was announced.

Kim Gros, SteelCraft founder and Martin Howard, Howard CDM president/CEO, attended the meeting to present the final concept to the council, where the seven members voted unanimously to proceed with the development.



“We are thrilled and incredibly grateful for the opportunity to bring SteelCraft to Garden Grove,” Gros said in a statement. “In my heart, yes, I thought SteelCraft would grow to something bigger, but in my head I didn’t think it would grow so quickly. We were flooded with inquiries from all over the country almost immediately. That’s when our team began to dream bigger.”



The Bixby Knolls-based SteelCraft Long Beach in Bixby Knolls opened to the public in February. The 15,000-square-foot development made with repurposed shipping containers houses eight vendors who offer craft food and drink. The Garden Grove deal only took 60 days to finalize.

“Part of SteelCraft’s success is that it has become a destination for residents and travelers, alike,” Howard said in a statement. “People travel from all over to participate in what SteelCraft has to offer.”



The Garden Grove SteelCraft is projected to be completed in a year to 18 months, Howard said, on an empty 1.864-acre lot formerly occupied by Black Angus from 1988 to 2005. The lot was then acquired by the Garden Grove Agency for community Development in 2009.



The development will be more than twice the square footage of the Long Beach location, and will feature a second-story eating area and children’s play area, alongside at least a dozen vendors curated based on the shared SteelCraft values of “restoration and sustainability, craft and community.”



The aforementioned values align with the City of Garden Grove’s Re:Imagine initiative, which focuses on transforming the downtown and Civic Center area, while promoting the use of public spaces and encouraging an active lifestyle by biking and walking, according to the release. Guests of SteelCraft Garden Grove can expect craft food, coffee, wine, beer, dessert and retail spaces.



For more information about SteelCraft, visit the website here.