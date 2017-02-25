Beloved Brass Lamp Book Bar to Close Doors After Almost Two Years Serving Downtown Community

Photo courtesy of The Brass Lamp.

The Brass Lamp served the downtown and neighboring communities as an answer to the issue of coffee shops closing too early, and bars being too loud a setting to collaborate or work within.

The concept of opening a coffee shop that stays open late and serves beer, wine and food was embraced by those wanting a space where they could work or read, enjoy a glass of wine, socialize or simply people watch, as in “the late night creative thinkers and the intellectual wine drinkers.”

Samantha Argosino, the owner of Brass Lamp, said the business couldn’t keep up with the expenses being greater than the revenue, but that hasn’t stopped her from keeping her eyes peeled for a more affordable location in downtown to open a second, and more affordable, iteration of the book bar.

“Although I wish we didn’t have to close down, I am very proud of what The Brass Lamp has become,” said Argosino. “I intended it to be a beloved place by the community where people can be inspired, creative, and productive, and a place where my employees grow and feel safe. And the development and outcome has been exactly that.”

As a first-time business owner and tenant of a commercial property, when asked if Argosino had any lessons she’d like to share, she responded with “too many to go into detail.”

“[...]But the experience of owning the first book bar on the West Coast has been invaluable and monumental.”

Just as the community responded positively to The Brass Lamp’s opening, those who made the book bar a regular part of their lives have voiced their sadness and support to see it close.

“[The response] has been exceedingly and abundantly full of love, support, and sadness,” said Argosino. “Our customers and loyal regulars are sad to have their ‘home’ taken away from them. A place where they felt comfortable to hang out, be themselves, and build friendships with like-minded people.”

“I’m also confident that my business partner and I will be able to build this again in another space and time, with the same vigor as its predecessor,” she continued. “In fact, I look forward to building this again and again.”

The Brass Lamp will celebrate its Grand Closing on Monday, February 28 at 7:00PM with a formal attire party, featuring drinks, food and an auction of furniture, equipment and “a date with a few good men on our staff.”

For more information, visit the link here and use the tag #followthelamp to keep up to date with The Brass Lamp’s happenings.

The Brass Lamp is located at 245 Promenade.