4 Cool Office Automation Apps For Your Workplace

Today’s offices are getting more and more technology savvy. As such, it is extremely important for your workplace to get with the times. In an aim to modernize the workplace, companies like JJ Bender are providing businesses with office automation solutions to help speed up work and minimize errors.

If you’re looking to introduce technology to your workplace, these cool office automation apps are a great place to start.

1. WorkFlow

Ever had problems keeping up (or even remembering) your busy schedule? It’s a bummer and it can cost you.

WorkFlow lets you have everything down pat. Tasks such as scheduling meetings, posting on social media, calling clients, making a dinner reservation, and so many others become doubly easy. The app has over 200 functions that you can migrate to other applications like Facebook, Safari, Calendar, Dropbox, iCloud, Photos, Camera, and countless others. It’s basically scheduling on steroids.

Not only that, it’s pretty too. In 2015, WorkFlow bagged the prestigious Apple Design Award--a testament to its sleek graphics and usability. Whether it’s a crucial meeting with your boss or an anniversary dinner with your spouse, you can stay on top of everything like the person you are--or want to be.

Use the app to integrate to your devices including your smartphone, used printing equipment, laptop, and the like.

2. Trello

Imagine how much easier work would be if you could have all your projects, assignments, tasks, exchanges, and interactions in one screen. Well, with Trello, that’s exactly what you're getting.

The app allows you to organize your teams and monitor all your tasks in real-time. Plus, it’s a shared resource, so anyone part of your team can edit/add as you go along. Everyone's involved--sort of like social media, but for work.

Using Trello, you can pinpoint your progress and hold each person accountable to a particular task. Doing so fosters responsibility and accountability among team members. You can see exactly who is ahead of schedule, who is lagging behind, and who needs help.

3. Iterable

Email marketing can be a pain. Sending countless emails while developing new strategies and double checking mailing lists takes up a lot of your time.

Iterable automates and organizes your emails. It’s the only software that allows you to communicate directly with your audience. Plus, it gives you a bird’s eye view of how your campaign is going.

With the app you’ll be able to stay on top of all stages of your email marketing campaign from designing your messages to sending content to different platforms to performing A/B testing to gaining feedback and user analytics--the list goes on.

If you want to introduce order into your marketing strategy, Iterable is perfect for you.

4. Google Docs

Of all the apps mentioned Google Docs is probably the most widely used and necessary. Instead of sending documents back-and-forth, develop a communal database where everyone can contribute. This makes the tasks of correcting and updating files so much easier. Moreover, you’ll be able to control the level of access each person has with each file.

Google Docs allows you and your team to create and edit your documents, spreadsheets, and presentations simultaneously and instantly. This gets rid of the annoying back-and-forth wherein things usually get lost in translation.

Need ways to boost efficiency at your workplace? Try the apps above for a more integrated and seamless workplace experience.