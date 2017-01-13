Congressman Lowenthal Becomes New Member of House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure

Rep. Alan Lowenthal, D-Long Beach, was named to the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure on Tuesday, his office announced.

“I am honored to represent not only my district and state, but all Americans as a new member on the T&I Committee,” Lowenthal said in a statement. “From bridges to airports, from ports to mass transit, our nation’s transportation infrastructure is the nervous system of a healthy economy.”

Lowenthal brings with him 20 years of experience working on transportation, infrastructure, and goods movement issues at local, state and national levels as an elected official.

The congressman helped transition the Port of Long Beach, one of the nation’s largest port complexes, to an environmentally-conscious economic engine for the region, and authored the bill Economy in Motion: The National Multimodal and Sustainable Freight Infrastructure Act.

POLB Commission President Lori Ann Guzman congratulated Lowenthal on his new position.

“The Port of Long Beach is proud to have Congressman Lowenthal as our representative

and believes he has the right mix of experience balancing business, environmental and local transportation needs to serve as a key contributing member of the House of Transportation and Infrastructure Committee,” Guzman said.

Metro Board Chair John Fasana also applauded Lowenthal, stating his excitement to have the congressman serving on the committee.

“Metro looks forward to working with Congressman Lowenthal in the days and months ahead as our agency continues to bring, in partnership with the federal government, more mobility to Los Angeles County residents,” Fasana said in a statement.

The committee has jurisdiction over all modes of transportation in aviation, maritime and waterborne transportation, highways, bridges, mass transit and railroads, according to a release from Lowenthal’s office. It also oversees clean water and wastewater management, the transport of resources by pipeline, flood damage reduction, management of federally owned real estate and public buildings, the development of economically depressed rural and urban areas, disaster preparedness and response, and hazardous materials transportation.