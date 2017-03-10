Port of Long Beach Set to Receive Grant for ‘Green’ Equipment

Photo courtesy of Port of Long Beach.

In an effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, the California Energy Commission is poised to help fund the Port of Long Beach’s new, zero-emissions cargo-handling equipment, officials announced last Tuesday.

The $9.7 million grant, which is awaiting final approval from the Energy Commission, would help design and create 25 new or converted electric cargo-handling vehicles that will be on demonstration for 12 months.

Additionally, the project will convert nine diesel-electric rubber tire gantry cranes into completely electric equipment for the SSA Marine terminal, purchase 12 battery-electric yard tractors for International Transportation Services (ITS) and Long Beach Container Terminal and convert four of Total Transportation Services Inc. (TTSI) underpowered Class 8, liquefied natural gas trucks into hybrid-electric trucks.

The trucks will also include software which will program them to operate in “zero-emissions mode” near port communities.

“We are the Green Port and other ports look to us to set the example,” Harbor Commission President Lori Ann Guzmán said in a statement. “This award is an important step in the Port of Long Beach’s goal of becoming a zero-emissions port. It will go a long way in significantly reducing the amount of emissions generated from operations at the port and make our air cleaner for the communities surrounding it.”

The project is expected to cut greenhouse gas emissions by more than 1,323 tons and smog-causing nitrogen oxides by 27 tons. Additionally, changing to zero-emissions equipment is projected to save more than 270,000 gallons of diesel.

In total, the project is estimated to cost $13.7 million.