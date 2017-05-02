New Light Rail Cars Roll Out on Metro Blue Line

Photos courtesy of Metro.

Metro began rolling out new rail cars on the Blue Line Monday morning as part of efforts to modernize the transportation system’s oldest rail line.

The P3010 light rail cars, made by Japanese manufacturer Kinkisharyo, will replace rail cars that have been used on the Blue Line since the line opened in the mid 1990s, according to Metro officials. Most have over one million miles on them and in the next few years they will be retired from service.

The first of an all new fleet of Blue Line rail cars debuted today. More on the way. https://t.co/bjBXzxyMEV — Robert Garcia (@RobertGarciaLB) May 1, 2017

While a single train of Kinkisharyo cars debuted yesterday, Metro says more will follow in the coming weeks.

Metro has also retired one of the original trains used on the Blue Line, which is being stripped of parts to be used to help maintain the rest of the P865 fleet.

Riders have already begun to share pictures of the new rails on social media, noting a different seating configuration, a digital screen displaying stops and of course, a cleaner and brighter rail car.

2nd day on the new rail cars on the Blue Line at the DTLB Station @RobertGarciaLB @metrolosangeles pic.twitter.com/pUl9y23jNb — Metro BlueLine (@LAMetroBlueLine) May 2, 2017

To see archive photos (like the one below) of the Metro Blue Line over the years, click here.

