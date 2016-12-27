UPDATE: Holiday Inn’s New Penthouse Level Vue Bar & Restaurant Now Open

Images courtesy of the Holiday Inn.

UPDATE | Chef Thomas Vertl of YHB Hospitality announced today the official opening of Vue Bar & Restaurant at the Holiday Inn Long Beach Airport. Part of a $30 million renovation of the hotel, the space boasts 360 degree views and upscale casual dining.

Dubbed “comfort food with a twist,” guests can look forward to Vertl's menu that includes Crispy Mac & Cheese Bites, Bacon Wrapped Jalapeno Poppers, a Spicy Lamb Burger and a Build Your Own Poke Bowl option, among other items.

“Along with being the preferred dining option of our hotel guests, we’re confident that Vue Bar & Restaurant will be a culinary destination for Long Beach locals as well,” said Vertl in a statement. “The renovated restaurant and eclectic menu are perfect for business lunches, happy hour with friends or a casual date night.”

Vue Bar & Restaurant seats 146 and includes a Private Dining Room and a Quiet Lounge, with live music to be introduced next month. The restaurant is open seven days a week for breakfast from 6:00AM to 11:00AM, lunch from 11:00AM to 2:00PM, happy hour from 4:00PM to 6:00PM and dinner from 4:00PM to 11:00PM.

PREVIOUSLY: New Penthouse Restaurant at Holiday Inn Announces December Opening Date

12/5/16 at 5:20PM | The Holiday Inn Airport Hotel team announced today the opening of Vue Bar & Restaurant, now scheduled for Tuesday, December 20, with a grand opening slated for January.

As part of a three-year, $30 million remodel of the hotel that began in 2015, the upscale casual restaurant is located on the penthouse level of the Holiday Inn tower, set on the corner of Lakewood Boulevard and Willow Street in Long Beach.

Vue Bar & Restaurant’s mid-century modern interior pays homage to the era when the Holiday Inn was built in 1968. Mad Men-esque architecture and design elements define the new space, along with a 360 degree view of the city, including the Long Beach Airport, Signal Hill and Cal State Long Beach Pyramid.

Austria-born Executive Chef Thomas Vertl designed the menu, which he touts as “comfort food with a twist,” featuring a full array of fresh, seasonal ingredients, small plates, bar-centric share-ables, market specials and entrees, complemented by hand-crafted signature cocktails, craft beers and boutique wines, according to YHB Hospitality, the company that operates the hotel. Vegetarian and gluten-free options will be available.

Alongside his experience at some of Europe’s finest establishments, Vertl was also trained by prominent Los Angeles chef Hans Rockenwagner, of Rockenwagner Bakery Cafe in Culver City and 3 Square Cafe in Venice.

“For Vue Bar & Restaurant, we have a menu with recognizable yet unique dishes that reflect our understanding of comfort food with a contemporary flare,” said Vertl in a statement. “We’re certain that Vue will be a must-dine culinary destination as our menu and ambiance will attract locals and out of town visitors for a memorable dining experience.”

For more information, visit the restaurant's website

Vue Bar & Restaurant is located at 2640 North Lakewood Boulevard.