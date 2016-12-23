Starbucks to Give Away Espresso Beverages at Select Long Beach Locations

Starting this afternoon, Starbucks will be giving away espresso beverages at select locations throughout the country, including Long Beach, as part of their ‘10 Days of Cheer’ promotion.

Long Beachers can head to the city’s newest Starbucks, located inside The Current apartment building at 707 East Ocean Boulevard, between 1:00PM and 2:00PM for a free tall espresso beverage. Coffee lovers can also pick up a Cheer Card for a chance to enjoy one of three special offers provided by Starbucks, according to the website.

It's time to celebrate you



Enjoy a free tall espresso drink at 100 stores per day from 1-2pm thru 1/2 #FindCheer https://t.co/AyA0AdgC7E — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) December 23, 2016

These pop-up cheer parties will take place at 100 locations throughout the country every day from December 23 to January 2, except Christmas.

