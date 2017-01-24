James Republic to Host Fundraiser for Nonprofit Providing Culinary Career Opportunities for At-Risk Youth

Image courtesy of C-CAP.

James Republic will host a Winter Harvest feast and auction in support of the Careers through Culinary Arts Program (C-CAP), a national nonprofit organization that provides food service career opportunities for at-risk youth, it was announced.

With acclaimed guest Chef Amar Santana in attendance, the Winter Harvest will take place on Wednesday, February 8, and celebrate 27 years of “transforming lives through the culinary arts,” the announcement stated.

Santana is a C-CAP alum and a recipient of a full scholarship from C-CAP to the Culinary Institute of America. He was Top Chef Season 13’s second place winner, and executive chef and partner of Broadway by Amar Santana, a fine dining establishment in Laguna Beach, and Vaca, a Costa Mesa-based restaurant featuring authentic Spanish cuisine that was named the Orange County Register’s Best New Restaurant in 2016.

“I'll always be grateful to C-CAP for encouraging me in high school to pursue my interest in cooking and then awarding me a scholarship to attend the Culinary Institute of America,” said Santana in a statement.

The Winter Harvest dinner will feature a farm-to-table menu by Santana, Executive Chef David MacLennan and James Beard Award-nominated Chef Dean James Max, both of James Republic.

The multi-course dinner will serve responsibly sourced ingredients and products donated by partners Rocker Bros. Meat and Provisions, Inc., Melissa’s Produce, Wine Exchange, Hitching Post Wines, SoCal Restaurant Show, El Segundo Brewing Company, Brouwerij West and Guittard Chocolate Company, according to the release.

“How can you not be excited about supporting an organization that assists students in pursuing their culinary dreams,” Max said in a statement. “C-CAP is giving our youth the chance to expose their hidden talents in the culinary world.”

Since the organization was founded by Richard Grausman in 1990, C-CAP has awarded over $50 million in scholarships, provided job training and internships, college and lifetime career support, teacher training and product and equipment donations to classrooms across the US, according to the release. Each year, C-CAP works with 17,000 students nationwide.

“C-CAP has an incredible system in place that, through education and training, prepares underserved youth for careers in the culinary and hospitality industries,” said Marcus Samuelsson, C-CAP board co-chair, in a statement. “The program is also of great benefit to chefs in our industry who are constantly looking for skilled and motivated employees.”

The Winter Harvest will begin with a cocktail hour at 5:30PM, followed by a seated dinner at 6:30PM. $150 of each $195 ticket to the event is tax deductible and will benefit C-CAP’s work in the greater Los Angeles area. Tickets and sponsorships range from $195 to $10,000 and can be purchased here.

For more information about C-CAP, visit the website here; for updates visit the Facebook page here and event page here.

James Republic is located at 500 East First Street.