Eat Your Way Through Long Beach Without Breaking the Bank During Dine Out Restaurant Week

Image courtesy of Dine Out Long Beach.

Branded as “the ultimate moveable feast,” Dine Out Long Beach announced today that Restaurant Week 2.0 will take place February 19 through the 25th, with the week’s kick-off to be a free Chef’s Cooking + Tasting event on Saturday, February 18 from 11:00AM to 4:00PM at Friedman’s Appliances.

Restaurant Week 2.0 will feature alligator from Louisiana Charlie’s, beef from Chianina steakhouse, the only restaurant in the nation that breeds, raises and serves the Italian cattle, and libations from Great Society Cider & Mead, the only SoCal restaurant specializing in the two beverages, among many more delicious offerings.

Pike Bar & Restaurant, owned by Chris Reece, drummer for Social Distortion, will also be dishing out a few specials. It’s a great way to sample a little bit of everything that Long Beach’s community of eateries has to offer, whether you’re adventurous enough to try the alligator or not.

Image courtesy of James Republic.

“We’re very excited to be part of Dine Out Long Beach,” said Ali Kobessi, owner of Open Sesame in Belmont Shore, in a statement. “Restaurant Week 2.0 is a great opportunity for us to showcase our lunch and dinner offerings to new and returning guests.”

Restaurants will offer two-option menus for breakfast/brunch and/or lunch starting at $10 and three-option menus for dinner starting at $20. Some eateries will also offer a shared menu, allowing two guests to split an appetizer and dessert, but enjoy their own entrée. Other restaurants will do small plates and wine or beer pairings, according to the announcement.



“Long Beach’s dining scene has really exploded in recent years,” said Elizabeth Borsting, founder of Dine Out Long Beach and a local public relations consultant, in a statement. “We have quite a few new restaurants participating, including Beer Belly, Roe’s Seafood, and Great Society Cider & Mead as well as some dining landmarks, such as L’Opera, Michael’s On Naples, Papalucci’s and The Crooked Duck.”



To participate, no passes or tickets are required. Guests can peruse the special, prix-fixe menus via the Dine Out Long Beach website here, decide where they’d like to dine by selecting a neighborhood, price point or cuisine, then make a reservation at select restaurants on the Dine Out Long Beach website via OpenTable.

Photo by Stephanie Rivera.

The kick-off Chef’s Cooking + Tasting event will take place at Friedman’s Appliance Center on Saturday, February 18 and is free to the public. Four chefs and a mixologist will participate in cooking and cocktail demos. There will also be a complimentary beer and wine tasting courtesy of Stella Artois and Taste WBK.



See Jane Go, Dine Out Long Beach’s transportation sponsor, will be there promoting Girls Dine Out night. The first two nights of Restaurant Week will also feature Pass the Plate nights, where participating restaurants are paired with a nonprofit to raise money for an organization. Stella Artois has also partnered with select eateries to help provide clean drinking water to an underdeveloped country, part of the event’s #BuyaLadyaDrink campaign.

For information on which restaurants are participating, freebies, sponsors and more, visit the Dine Out Long Beach website here.

Friedman’s Appliance Center is located at 1827 East Spring Street.