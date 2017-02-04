Cheese Addiction to Set Up Shop in Bixby Knolls, Bringing Worldwide Selection to Atlantic Avenue

Image courtesy of Cheese Addiction.



Cheese wedding cakes, a monthly Cheese Club and cheese classes are just a few of the offerings Cheese Addiction provides the Belmont Shore community in Long Beach.

The Claremont Avenue hole-in-the-wall, located just off of 2nd Street, has been satisfying the cravings of local cheese addicts, and creating new ones, since 2008, when it was Venissimo Cheese, a San Diego-based cheese business.

Owner Lisa Albanese worked for Venissimo for five years before buying the Venissimo location with her husband, John, and replacing it with their specialty cheese-mongering business, Cheese Addiction, in 2013.

Now the cheese-loving pair are planning to expand their reach to Bixby Knolls to open a third location this summer (they also own a shop in Huntington Beach’s Bella Terra shopping center).

“With the fact that so many residents already know us through our links to existing businesses in the community and that Blair Cohn and his team manage an extremely active and successful BKBIA, with so much positivity, how could we pass up the opportunity?” said John and Lisa in a statement.

Screenshot of the Belmont Shore location taken from Google Street View.



Ready to “satisfy your every Cheese need,” Cheese Addiction offers freshly cut cheeses off of domestic and internationally-sourced wheels, as well as cheese-focused hot and cold foods served fresh, according to the owners.

“We are delighted to now spread our love of Cheese to another thriving area of Long Beach and to convert even more people from Cheese eaters to Cheese lovers,” stated the announcement.

John and Lisa said they see themselves as a perfect fit for the Bixby Knolls community, not only because the place is teeming with cheese addicts who already know the business, but the two are also planning to buy a home in the area.

“This is an exciting juncture in our lives[...], said the partners in a statement. “We have friends who have businesses in Bixby Knolls and they all rave about the closeness of the community, which is fabulous as we are looking to buy a home here.”

Image take from Yelp of the owners, posted by the owners.

You can get to know Lisa and John, who will be tabling at First Fridays this March, and selling cheese brownies and sandwiches, to introduce themselves to the Bixby Knolls community.

Cheese Addiction’s new shop will be located at 4238 Atlantic Avenue, with a grand opening expected in June.

For more information about Cheese Addiction, visit the website here.