Chianina Makes Food Network’s List of “Where to Eat Great Steak from Coast to Coast”

Photo by Sarah Bennett.

“There’s never been a better time to be a beef lover,” according to the Food Network, which released a list of “some of the best spots for steak all across the America” in a recently shared post.

And it comes with no surprise that thanks to Chianina, Long Beach was included as one of the 27 destinations where a great steak can be savored.

The third establishment of Michael Dene, founder of Michael’s on Naples and Michael’s Pizzeria in downtown, Chianina opened in December 2013.

Continually lauded for starting their own herd of the massive breed of Tuscan cow, Chianina was listed as number 11, described as a beacon of the slow food movement.

“Unlike densely marbled American cuts, these steaks are full-flavored and lean, unlike any U.S.-reared cow’s meat,” wrote the Food Network.

Chianina’s mention was among Chef Wolfgang Puck’s Beverly Hills-based Cut, listed as one of the best places to devour a great steak in Los Angeles.

Pappas Bros. Steakhouse in Dallas, Keens Steakhouse in New York, Besh Steak in New Orleans and Churrascos in Houston were also among destinations listed.

You can read more about where to find great steak from coast to coast here, but locals already know they won’t have to travel very far.