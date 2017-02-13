Recently Opened 4th and Olive Launches Weekend Brunch

Photo courtesy of 4th & Olive.

Dan Tapia, owner of the newly opened Franco-German restaurant and beer garden, 4th & Olive, located in the East Village District of Long Beach, announced that the locally lauded restaurant will now serve brunch on Saturdays and Sundays from 10:00AM to 3:00PM.

“Long Beach diners have welcomed our unique concept as a dinner destination since our opening in November, so introducing a weekend brunch was a natural next step,” Tapia said in a statement. “Like dinner, we are offering specialty Alsation-style breakfast and brunch dishes that can’t be found anywhere else in the city.”

Executive Chef Alex McGroarty devised the new menu options, which include smoked salmon on toast with fromage blanc, arugula, herbs and shallots; boudin blanc or hunter sausage with eggs, country potatoes and greens; venison hash and eggs; roast pork sandwich with apple and pickled fennel slaw; German pancake; and Christmas lima beans with braised turnip greens, sunchokes and eggs.

All of the eggs, meat and produce are provided by local ranchers and farmers. In addition, sparkling wines are also available by the glass or bottle as well as an extensive beer and wine menu.

The food is not the only unique aspect of the restaurant. More than 50 percent of the employees are disabled veterans, including Tapia, a Navy veteran and recovering quadriplegic.

For more information, visit the website here.

4th & Olive is located at 743 East Fourth Street.