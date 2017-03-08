Buono’s Pizzeria Celebrates 13 Years in Business By Treating Lucky Patrons to Dinner

Photo by Asia Morris.

In celebration of 13 years in business, Buono’s Authentic Pizzeria in downtown Long Beach is celebrating with generosity, by treating one lucky table to dinner every night during the month of March.

It’s not too late to test your luck. Buono’s may just comp your entire check, whether your group consists of two or 20 people, or any number in between (entire table must be on one guest check).

Checks at the end of the meal will be presented with a sealed envelope, which guests can open to find out if they’ve won the free dinner for their table. Don’t forget to look for additional goodies, also to be included in the envelope.

The chances of winning the nightly free dinner for the table is about one in 25, according to the announcement. The opportunity to win a free dinner will be offered nightly through March 31 and only at the downtown Long Beach location.

“We were looking for a unique way to celebrate our ‘Lucky 13th' anniversary, and to say thank you to the Long Beach community at the same time,” said Buono’s owner Frank Buono, in a statement. “Giving our loyal and new guests an opportunity to win dinner on us every night in March was a fun way to do it.”

Winning tables are encouraged to share photos on social media using #BuonosLucky13. You can check out the menu here.

Buono’s Authentic Pizzeria is located at 250 West Ocean Boulevard.