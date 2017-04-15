Craft Beer, Oysters, Live Music Coming Saturday to Shoreline Aquatic Park

Lovers of oysters, craft beer and gourmet food can eat and drink for a charitable cause at the 2017 Long Beach Craft Beer and Oyster Festival Saturday, April 15.

The event is a collaboration between Chugginbrews and several breweries to raise money for Long Beach CAPE.

CAPE, Community Aid Project for Education, works to provide low-income students with tools and resources to succeed in school.

The walk-around event will feature a variety of local and regional breweries, chefs, bands and DJs, including E.N. Young from Imperial Sounds and Tribal Seeds. Additionally, attendees will be able to play games such as giant jenga, ladder ball and corn hole all day.

General admission tickets are $35 and include entry and unlimited beer sampling from 1:00PM to 6:00PM, a souvenir tasting cup and access to all oyster and gourmet food vendors.

VIP admission tickets are $45 and include entry and unlimited beer tasting from noon to 6:00PM, a free mimosa bar from noon to 4:00PM (VIPs only), a souvenir tasting cup, access to all oyster and gourmet food vendors and a free pretzel necklace.

Event organizers recommend arriving 30 minutes early to avoid long lines. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

Shoreline Aquatic Village is located at 200 Aquarium Way.