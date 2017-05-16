Stroll and Savor Returns this Summer to Belmont Shore

Photo courtesy of the Belmont Shore Business Association.

Belmont Shore’s most popular event, the summer series Stroll and Savor, is returning to Second Street for the season Wednesday, May 17 and Thursday, May 18, with over 40 restaurants offering the best of their cuisine.

For $10, participants will receive a booklet of 12 tickets which can be used to purchase food and drinks from eateries such as Roe Express, Saint & Second, Salud Juice and Cheese Addiction.

Pussy & Pooch will even be offering special treats for canine attendees.

In addition to food samplings, Manuel the Band will be playing on Corona and Second Street Wednesday.

Thursday, Sonic Recovery will be performing on Corona and Second Street and The Curl Riders on Argonne. Cal State Long Beach students can also receive a free Belmont Shore T-shirt Thursday night at Chase Bank, while supplies last.

Both nights, Nth will be playing at Rubio’s, Billy Rose at Yogurtland and the Long Beach Poly High School Jazz Band at Polly’s Coffee.

Stroll and Savor will continue Wednesday, June 21 and Thursday, June 22, Wednesday, July 19 and Thursday, July 20 and Wednesday, August 16 and Thursday, August 17.

Each Thursday, Born Free Boutique will offer complimentary “stroller valet” next to its store on Park Avenue.

Tickets can be purchased at Chase Bank, The Beach on 2nd, Blue Windows, La Strada, Polly’s Gourmet Coffee, Salon Soma, Shore Business Center and Sweet Jill’s and are good for both nights within the same month.

Each Stroll and Savor event runs from 5:30PM to 9:00PM.

For more information, visit the event map here.