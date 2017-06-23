Sierra Nevada’s Beer Camp Brings So-Cal Breweries to Long Beach for One-Day Festival

Photo courtesy of Beer Camp.

Attention all beer lovers! Tomorrow, Sierra Nevada’s Beer Camp will be held in Long Beach as the seventh stop of their nationwide craft beer festival. For one day, Beer Camp Long Beach will invite beer lovers to enjoy craft beer, local food trucks and live music for what is being billed as America’s largest craft beer festival.



For Beer Camp, Long Beach is one of eight stops of a month-long beer extravaganza. While traveling across the country, Beer Camp hosts events in eight cities throughout the month of June. After Long Beach, Beer Camp will make its final stop in Seattle on June 30th.



While stopped in Long Beach, Beer Camp will take over the Queen Mary Events Park and focus on celebrating the craft beer community in Southern California. The festival will feature 101 Southern California breweries, including Long Beach’s own Beachwood Brewery.



To continue celebrating with the So-Cal spirit, Beer Camp Long Beach has also invited local food trucks and performers to feed and headline the celebration. Two Los Angeles-based groups, The Expanders and Orgone are scheduled to perform at the festival.



For more information on how to purchase tickets—which range from $40-$75—click here.



The Queen Mary Events Park is located at 1126 Queens Highway.