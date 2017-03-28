Trans Day of Visibility at Harvey Milk Park to Celebrate Transgender People Friday

A Trans Day of Visibility, meant to celebrate transgender people and raise awareness on the struggles they face, will be held at Harvey Milk Park and Equality Plaza this Friday.

The public event will be hosted by the City of Long Beach, in collaboration with Work Evolution and will take place from 6:00PM to 7:30PM.

Activities include a pop-up excerpt of Long Beach Opera’s upcoming premiere of “As One,” based partially on the life experiences of a former high school football team captain in Montana who becomes an acclaimed female filmmaker; and a monologue and spoken word performed by local writer Torrin Greathouse, presented by the Long Beach Community Theater.

“I’m extremely proud to have the Long Beach community gather and celebrate our transgender brothers and sisters at Harvey Milk Park,” Mayor Robert Garcia said in a statement. “Our longstanding commitment to diversity, inclusiveness and respect for all people is a testament to our values.”

The event is part of the Harvey Milk Park Project aiming to connect people and institutions through more open, diverse and inclusive public spaces for people to gather.

Harvey Milk Park is located at 185 East 3rd Street. A Bike Share station is located across the street and free two-hour parking is available at 50 East 3rd Street.

Above, left photo by Stephanie Rivera.