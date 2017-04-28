Long Beach Gay Pride Releases Full Festival Lineup, All Stages to Be Filled

For the first time in the history of Long Beach Lesbian and Gay Pride Parade, musical acts will be headlining on all five stages both nights of the festival, Saturday, May 20 and Sunday, May 21, event organizers announced Wednesday.

"We truly want to provide an environment for the community to come together and celebrate our eclectic blend of cultures, as well as, cultivate inclusiveness at every level,” Denise Newman, president of Long Beach Lesbian and Gay Pride, said in a statement.

One of the main highlights will be the celebration of the 20th anniversary of the Fiesta Caliente Stage, which will feature many of the most popular acts who have performed on the stage in previous years.

Main Stage

Ten-time Grammy award winning artist Chaka Khan will be headlining Saturday and Jody Watley and SRL will be closing out the weekend on Sunday.

Urban Soul Stage

Soulful artist Monica and hip-hop artist Mann will be taking over the stage Saturday. Sunday, rapper Taylor Bennett will take to the stage with a special guest appearance by Bre-Z, who plays Freda Gatz on Empire.

Fiesta Caliente Stage

On Saturday, popular Latin artists Kat Deluna, Amanda Miguel, Sonora Tropicana and La Chiqui Baby will heat up the stage. On Sunday, Ana Victoria, the Selena Tribute Band, Maria Jose and Mariana Seoane will cap off the weekend.

Country Stage

Headlining Saturday is Honey Country, which was recently named one of the 10 new country artists worth listening to by Rolling Stone. LGBT activist and country singer Ty Herndon will be the featured artist on Sunday.

Dance Stage

Mike Bryant will be dropping the bass Saturday night and Sunday, Angie Vee and Ashley Thrasher will spin as the headliners.

California State Senator Ricardo Lara will participate in Sunday’s parade as grand marshal. He will be joined by the “Morris Knight” Political Grand Marshal Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn, Celebrity Grand Marshal Lisa Vanderpump, Second District Councilmember Jeannine Pearce, and the Bob Crow Community Grand Marshal Rory Moroney among other LGBT activists being honored.

The 34th annual Long Beach Lesbian and Gay Pride Festival will begin Saturday, May 20 and Sunday, May 21 at Marina Green Park, located at 386 Shoreline Drive. The Lesbian and Gay Pride Parade will begin 10:30AM Sunday, May 21 at Ocean Boulevard and Lindero Avenue.