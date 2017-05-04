The Center Long Beach to Showcase Local Artists, Musicians During LGBTQ Bazaar Benefit

A fundraiser benefiting The Center Long Beach’s LGBTQ youth program will take place this Saturday at 4th Street Vine, featuring a pop-up shop showcasing local art and live music.

The LGBTQ Bazaar Benefit, organized by local artist and business owner Shana Xavier, will be held Saturday, May 6 from 2:00PM to 6:00PM. The event is free and open to those 21 years of age and older.

The work of Amy Allen, Meredith Ambruso, Alyssa Arney, Kiyomi Fukui, Madison Isbell, Coral Ostrow and Xavier will be on display. Live music will be provided by Rachel Rufrano and Tess Shapiro.

4th Street Vine will also host specialty craft beer and boutique wine tastings for $20.

Organizers said 50 percent of proceeds will be donated from the pop-up shop and tastings to The Center’s Mentoring Youth Through Empowerment program.

4th Street Vine is located at 2142 East 4th Street.