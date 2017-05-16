Your Guide to Long Beach Pride Week: 2017 Edition

Photo by Chris Peterson.

The 34th Annual Long Beach Lesbian and Gay Pride Parade and Festival is just around the corner. Here’s how to celebrate Pride throughout the week, as well as this weekend.

Tuesday, May 16

Book Launch for The Inheritance of Shame: A Memoir

The latest and fourth book from local publisher Brown Paper Press, celebrate the launch of Peter Gajdics memoir, detailing the six years he spent in gay conversion therapy “under the authority of a dominating, rogue psychiatrist who controlled his patients, in part, by creating and exploiting a false sense of family,” according to the event description. The event will also have a wine reception by Berlin Bistro and live music by local folk duo Bearcoon.

Free. Tuesday, May 16 from 7:00PM to 9:00PM. RSVP to Fingerprints Music at (562) 433-4996, VIP seating available for those who reserve a copy of the book. Fingerprints is located at 420 East 4th Street.

Wednesday, May 17

PRIDE Business After Hours

The Long Beach Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce (LGBLCC) is throwing a networking event for the LGBT community at James Republic.

$10 for members, $20 for nonmembers; 5:30PM to 7:30PM at the Courtyard Marriott Long Beach Downtown/James Republic, located at 500 East 1st Street. For more info and to register, click here.

Thursday, May 18

Pride Night at The Art Theatre: Screening and Discussion

Watch the 2012 award-winning documentary “Call Me Kuchu” about openly gay activists in Uganda working to defeat legislation that would make homosexuality punishable by death, followed by a panel discussion and audience Q&A with the author of Inheritance of Shame, Peter Gajdic and Clinical Director of The LGBTQ Center of Long Beach, Ellen Hartwick.

Free. 7:00PM to 10:00PM. Register via the Eventbrite page here. The Art Theatre is located at 2025 East 4th Street.

4th and Olive Restaurant Pride Fundraiser!

4th and Olive will host the amazing South Coast Chorale singers during an evening to support The LGBTQ Center of Long Beach’s efforts to provide LGBTQ youth with a safe space to grow and develop community and relationships. Guests will be provided a special happy hour, as well as gift cards with every donation.

7:00PM to 9:00PM. 4th and Olive Restaurant is located at 743 East 4th Street. Visit the event page here for more info.

Friday, May 19

2017 Equality Plaza Induction Ceremony

Join Councilwoman Lena Gonzalez, Mayor Robert Garcia and the Harvey Milk Park/Equality Plaza Selection Committee for the induction ceremony. This year's honorees include Pat Crosby, Denise Penn, Paul Self and Ron Sylvester.

Free. 11:00AM to 1:00PM. Harvey Milk Park is located at 3rd Street and the Promenade. Free two-hour parking available at adjacent garage. RSVP with councilwoman Lena Gonzalez’ Office at (562) 570-6919 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Visit the event page here for more info.

Teen Pride Wonderland

Long Beach Lesbian & Gay Pride, The Center and California Families in Focus will host the annual Teen Pride - a Wonderland themed pride party for youth 13 to 19 years old. This year's event will feature a DJ and dancing, food and treats, a raffle, drag performances and a youth talent show.

Free for youth 13 to 19 years old. Must have ID. 4:00PM to 9:00PM. Rainbow Lagoon Park is located at 400 Shoreline Village Drive. Click here for more info.

A Brief History of Long Beach Pride

In collaboration with The Historical Society of Long Beach and the Long Beach Museum of Art, ArtExchange (ARTX) has organized a historical exhibit showcasing pride paraphernalia, including parade posters from years past.

The opening is from 6:00PM to 9:00PM, the exhibit will be on display until June 3. ARTX is located at 356 East 3rd Street. Visit the Facebook event page here for more information.

5th Annual Long Beach Dyke March and Rally

Image courtesy of Long Beach Dyke March.

Celebrate women’s rights by marching and partying, starting at the Bixby Park Band Shell and ending at Paradise Bar & Restaurant. Speakers will include Mayor Robert Garcia, Denise Penn, Jeannette Bronson and more, with live music by Doll Parts. Organizers are encouraging attendees to be prepared for chilly weather, based on last year’s conditions.

Free. Starting at the Bixby Park Band Shell, located at 130 Cherry Avenue; music at 6:30PM; rally kicks off at 7:00PM; march begins at 7:30PM; after party immediately following the march at Paradise Bar & Restaurant located at 1800 East Broadway. For more info, click here.

Pride Rally

Formerly the Pink Party, the Pride Rally in downtown will be hosted by Scott Nevins from Bravo TV’s “The People’s Couch,” and will feature a drag show and two Grammy super-producers DJ Chris Cox and DJ Lee Dagger from Bimbo Jones sharing the stage. Admission to the rally also includes entrance into Hamburger Mary’s for the after party. Proceeds will go toward The LGBTQ Center of Long Beach.

Tickets are $10 in advance and $20 general admission; 21+; 7:00PM to 2:00AM. Located at North Promenade between Broadway and 3rd Street. For more info, visit the center’s website here.

Saturday, May 20 and Sunday, May 21

Long Beach Lesbian and Gay Pride Festival

The two-day festival will for the first time feature musical acts headlining on all five stages both nights of the event. The 20th anniversary of the Fiesta Caliente Stage will be celebrated with the most popular acts from previous years to perform. Ten-time Grammy Award-winning artist Chaka Khan will headline Saturday and Jody Watley and SRL will close out the weekend festivities Sunday.

Purchase tickets here. The two-day festival will take place at Marina Green Park located at 386 Shoreline Drive.

Sunday, May 21

Long Beach Pride Run 2017

Sponsored by The Shoreline Frontrunners of Long Beach, the 25th annual Pride Run features a 5K and a 10K run, as well as a 5K walk. As the club’s major fundraiser, all net proceeds are given to local charities. Last year’s proceeds went to Project CARE, the center and the AIDS Food Store.

$30 to $40. Register here. 8:00AM to 10:00PM; Bixby Park is located at 130 Cherry Avenue. For more information, visit the Facebook page here.

The Lesbian and Gay Pride Pre-Parade Tribute

A pre-parade event will honor the 49 victims murdered during the deadliest mass shooting by a single shooter inside Pulse, a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida. Survivors Brian Reagan, manager of Pulse Nightclub and an LGBTQ activist, and Milan D’Marco, a Pulse dancer/entertainer, will join the tribute.

Free. 9:30AM at the parade grandstand on Ocean Boulevard and Junipero Avenue.

The Lesbian and Gay Pride Parade

Businesswoman, TV personality, philanthropist and LGBT advocate Lisa Vanderpump will be the 2017 Celebrity Grand Marshal of the 34th Long Beach Lesbian & Gay Pride Parade.

Free. The parade will start at 10:30AM at Ocean Boulevard and Lindero Avenue.

LB Pride on Cherry! Keep Long Beach Gay!

Wide Eyes Open Palms (WEOP) and City Love Salon + Barber Shop will be joining together to host a Pride Parade after party, featuring DJs, pride food and drink specials and a cash donation bar of which the proceeds will go to The LGBTQ Center of Long Beach.

Food and drink specials. 1:00PM to 6:00PM. WEOP is located at 416 Cherry Avenue. Visit the Facebook event page here for more details.