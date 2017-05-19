This Pride Weekend, Go OVERBOARD at the Queen Mary

There are many things to do at the two-day Long Beach Gay Pride festival, which will be held Saturday, May 20 and Sunday, May 21, but what should one do after the festival on Saturday night?

Long Beach is unlike most cities that host a Pride festival, as it’s right off the ocean and next to the historic ship, the Queen Mary, a perfect location for a wild club night like Overboard LBC.

The event’s focus is on electronic music, offering pulsating beats and rhythms to get even the biggest wallflower to move their legs. Overboard LBC gives guests a combination of attractive go-go dancers, excellent bartenders, an awesome hookah bar and a midnight fashion show hosted by Andrew Christian. Overboard LBC’s music is the focus with well-known DJ’s, Ibiza/New York's DJ Anthony Mazza, Tal Aviv DJ/producer, Oren Nizri and SoCal's very own DJ Shane Stiel.

This is more than an event. This is an intoxicating musical adventure that can’t be missed. Joe Pizano has consistently been bringing over-the-top events to Southern California for over 10 years.

Overboard LBC features three world traveled DJs and they are ready to bring their A-game on the Queen Mary.

Stiel explained that he expects the energy to be even better than last year. “It is always a nice crowd of some amazing individuals.”

Nizri said that he hopes it will be a fun crowd who will expect the unexpected. He also commented that it’s very important for him to see the crowd having a blast and creating energy because he will give double in return. It’s a two-way street.

Mazza noted that he expects the energy from the crowd to be vibrant, and said the DJs are ready to make sure Overboard LBC attendees have an unbelievable time aboard the Queen Mary.

“I would love to see all of you there—make sure you come ready to party and dance your ass off,” Nizri said. “I have no doubt it will be an incredible event.”

Stiel urged attendees to slip on those dancing shoes, wear your favorite boat attire, and come celebrate why we are so damn prideful!

“Anyone that has not been to one of Joe Pizano’s events is missing out,” Mazza said. “Especially the one on one of the most famous ships in the world, the Queen Mary.”

Overboard LBC will be held Saturday, May 20 at 8:00PM. For more information, cruise to www.OverboardLBC.com.