Five Places in Long Beach to Sate Your Holiday Hunger

Celebrate the Christmas holiday with friends and family without the worry of cooking the holiday meal. These five restaurants located throughout Long Beach are more than willing to throw down culinary offerings worthy of the Christmas spirit.

What’s in Santa’s Beer Belly Brunch

Beer Belly Long Beach will begin its events program this month with a downright gluttonous holiday brunch menu. Beer Belly’s special event menus are a favorite among regulars, and now Long Beach locals have a chance to find out what all the fuss is about on Saturday, December 24 from 11:00AM to 4:00PM.

Prepared by Chef Wes, the brunch menu includes items such as the Xmas Breakfast Sausage Mac n Cheese Sammy, with sharp cheddar whiz, eggs, house made maple breakfast sausage, cheddar and American cheeses, the Christmas Cookie French Toast with Christmas cookie crumb breaded Texas toast, candy cane butter, maple syrup, and sprinkles and the Confit Christmas Dinner Fries, with duck confit, applewood ham, rosemary, sweet onion sugar and ham glaze hot ketchup.

Don’t forget to make a reservation. For more information, visit the Facebook page here.

Eat, Drink and Be Merry at Fuego

Fuego at The Maya is always cooking something up for all special occasions, and Christmas is no exception. The Christmas Brunch Buffet and Christmas Eve and Christmas Day Dinners each feature a four-course holiday meal.

“We encourage locals and guests from the surrounding area to enjoy one of three Fuego Christmas offerings this year while relaxing at our waterfront getaway,” said Kristi Allen, vice president of Hotel Operations at Hotel Maya. “Start the holiday with a Christmas Eve dinner or settle in on Christmas day with brunch or dinner and let the staff in Fuego provide the festive cheer.”

Make sure to reserve a spot by calling (562) 481-3910 or visiting the Facebook page here.

Christmas Eve at Chianina

You can dine at Chianina for a four-course, prix-fixe dinner on Christmas Eve, between 5:00PM and 11:00PM at $85 a person. The only Long Beach restaurant to be named to Eater LA’s top 10 places to dine on Christmas Eve, Chianina is the only restaurant in the US to breed, raise and serve Chianina beef. If you have yet to try out this award-winning Long Beach gem, Christmas Eve may be a good start.

“In Italy at this time of year we say Buon Natale,” said Massimo Aronne, managing partner of Chianina Steakhouse, in a statement. “And our Christmas Eve menu very much reflects the flavors of Italy during the holidays with capers, olives and fennel. “

Chef Bryant Taylor created a menu of “contemporary comfort foods,” seasoned with ingredients locally sourced from Farm Lot 59. From Roasted Scallop to Grilled Beef Rib, Spiced Poached Pear to the House-made Biscotti guests can take home, the 85-seat steakhouse is ready to assist in making your Christmas Eve merry, and delicious.

Reservations are highly recommended. Please call (562) 434-2333 or make a reservation online here.

Holiday Dining at the Queen Mary

A Christmas Day Champagne Brunch, a world-class gourmet feast or a casual steak meal are the decadent options offered by the Queen Mary this Christmas holiday. The brunch offers a “worldwide culinary adventure” featuring over 50 dishes from around the globe. Sir Winston’s Restaurant & Lounge offers a tasteful menu accompanied by Scott MacDonald on the piano.

At Chelsea Chowder House & Bar you have the option of the Christmas Menu or the A-La-Carte Chelsea Chowder House Menu. No reservations are required and walk-ins are welcomed.

For more information on these Christmas Day meals, visit the website here.

Christmas Day Jingle & Mingle

Have the quintessential coastal Christmas with The Reef’s gorgeous ocean view and seafood offerings.

Join the restaurant for the most wonderful time of the year for a Christmas Day Champagne Buffet. Eat your fill of whole poached salmon, crab legs, oysters, spicy tuna and california sushi rolls, leg of lamb and a carving station, plus a chocolate fountain to finish.

Click here to reserve a seat.