Meet the First Long Beach Babies Born in the New Year

From left to right: Erika Gonzalez and Jimmy Rodriguez welcome their baby boy Jayme Monse Rodriguez; Jessica Hess and Andrew Yoshida welcome their first child Axel. Photos courtesy of St. Mary Medical Medical Center and Miller Children's.

Earlier this week, St. Mary Medical Center and Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach announced the first babies born in the New Year on Sunday, January 1.

At 12:30AM, Jessica Hess and Andrew Yoshida’s first child, Axel, arrived in time to become the first baby born at Miller Children’s. The Long Beach residents said they felt blessed to have a healthy boy to bring into 2017.

At 6:30AM, Jayme Monse Rodriguez was born to Long Beach locals Erika Gonzalez and Jimmy Rodriguez at a healthy six pounds, 13 ounces and 18 ¾ inches, according to St. Mary Medical Center officials.