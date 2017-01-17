Stray Feline “Cat Bombs” Surprise Proposal at Hotel Maya

Screenshots captured from Expressionary Events.

Expressionary Events posted a Facebook video Saturday that generated not only congratulatory comments, but many an “el oh el,” as Hotel Maya’s stray feline friend, “El Gato,” decided it appropriate to crash a heartwarming proposal.

Trevor Williams, a model and a West Hollywood firefighter, apparently had set up a “photoshoot” which, to now-fiance Yasmina Colony’s surprise, became much more than just a typical day in front of the camera.

What one commenter described as a “cat bomb,” an orange tabby meowed his way on set just as Williams took a knee, while the couple remained impressively composed throughout El Gato’s impurrrfect pop-in.

“He doesn’t have an official name so, due to our Latin American theme at the hotel, we refer to him as El Gato,” said Sheila Malekzadeh, director of sales and marketing at Hotel Maya, a DoubleTree by Hilton. “Some guests also call him Naranja for orange.”

Naranja, or El Gato, has been at Hotel Maya for about two years now, said Malekzadeh. Hotel staff have looked for the cat’s owner since it was discovered on the property, yet haven’t been able to find anyone.

“The beautiful orange cat has adopted Hotel Maya as its home,” said Malekzadeh. “He often approaches guests and staff throughout the property in a very friendly and loving way.”

Perhaps the tabby’s craving for the limelight was finally fulfilled, having smelled the Instagram stardom emanating from the happy couple.

The stray cat often prowls Hotel Maya’s outdoor grounds, oftentimes to say hello to guests spending time near the waterfront, even recently visiting the Post’s 40 Under 40 event, greeting attendees and rolling around in the planters for attention.

“We really enjoy having El Gato around,” said Malekzadeh, mentioning that Hotel Maya is one of the city’s only pet-friendly hotels. “He’s beautiful and often a topic of conversation with our guests.”