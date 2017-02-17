Fourth Annual CANstruction Competition Announces Official Call for Teams

Photos by Asia Morris from CANstruction 2015.

The fourth annual CANstruction Long Beach event benefitting Food Finders food rescue/food bank has officially announced its call for local architectural, engineering, contractor and design firms to compete for best can-made structure.

During CANstruction, canned goods, as well as other non-perishable food items, are used to build 10’x 10’ x 10’ structures that are exhibited to the public, judged, awarded then dismantled and donated to Food Finders and approved agencies, according to the announcement.

“The 2016 event resulted in six teams competing and an amazing 30,000 pounds of food donated to Food Finders,” said Greg Sabin, terri henry marketing LLC partner, in a statement.

Teams must have a minimum of five members and be led by a professional in the design/construction industry, and are responsible for collecting all canned food used in their structure. Teams can enter for a $395 fee; space is limited to seven teams. The final call for entries is July 31.

“This is an event that groups of individuals will have lots of fun with and local firms can use as a great team building experience,” said Sabin in a statement. “In addition to having fun, they will be helping those that face food insecurity on a daily basis here in Long Beach.”

The canstruction competition will take place in the Landmark Square Building lobby on September 21, where teams will have 12 hours to build their structures.

The can-built architectural feats will be judged during the 10 days the structures will be on display (through Sunday, October 1), with awards presented to the winning teams after they’re taken down.

Food Finders will take apart the sculptures, and transport all canned food to their warehouse on Monday, October 2.

For the official entry form, visit the link here.

2017 sponsors will include West Coast Toyota, Long Beach Post and Dine LBC – Long Beach Restaurant Week. If interested in becoming a sponsor, visit the link here.

For more information about CANstruction, visit the website here.

The Landmark Square Building is located at 111 West Ocean Boulevard.