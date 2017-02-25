WalletHub Ranks Long Beach as 23rd Most Diverse City in U.S.

Earlier this week, Long Beach once again earned a high spot on the list of the most diverse cities in the United States.

WalletHub’s “2017’s Most and Least Culturally Diverse Cities” has Long Beach ranked 23rd overall and ninth among large cities.

“The U.S. today is a melting pot of cultures, thanks to rapid ethnic and racial diversification of the past four decades,” Richie Bernardo, the study’s author, wrote. “If the trend continues, America will be more colorful than ever by 2044, at which point no single ethnic group will constitute the majority in the U.S. for the first time.”

In identifying the most and least culturally diverse places in the United States, WalletHub analysts compared 501 of the largest cities on ethnoracial diversity, linguistic diversity and birthplace diversity, WalletHub Communications Manager Diana Popa said in an email.

The 501 cities were then divided into large cities, where the population is over 300,000, midsize cities, where the population is between 100,000 and 300,000, and small cities, where the population is under 100,000.

In the individual categories, Long Beach ranked 12th in ethnoracial diversity, 23rd in linguistic diversity and 294th in birthplace diversity.

The top 10 most culturally diverse cities in 2017 are:

Jersey City, New Jersey

Germantown Maryland

Gaithersburg, Maryland

Silver Springs, Maryland

Spring Valley, Nevada

New York, New York

Oakland, California

San Jose, California

Rockville, Maryland

Kent, Washington

San Francisco, San Diego, Sacramento and Los Angeles all placed in the top 20.

In 2016, Long Beach placed 13th on WalletHub’s “Most Diverse Cities List,” although the metrics used for the 2016 study were different from this year’s.

To view the full 2017 report, click here.