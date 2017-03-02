OP-ED: Fostering LGBTQ Young Professionals Will Keep The Center’s Future On Course

Image courtesy of The LGBTQ Center of Long Beach from Pride 2016.

When I first stepped into The LGBTQ Center of Long Beach, it was for a much-needed HIV test. The week before, I had slept with a man and, later that week, expressing a sentiment of both fear and embarrassment, he told me he was positive.

Poor, barely getting rent and tuition covered let alone healthcare, The Center was the only place I could access healthcare needs safely, without the judgment that would often get thrown toward young gay men by doctors when they requested an HIV test. (Yes, that happened to me in my hometown when I was still covered under my parents’ insurance during my early college years; I was always very diligent with my HIV testing. I was asked why I chose to engage in risky, homosexual behavior and why I was asking for an HIV test: “Well, sir, because I am gay.”)

I used their services throughout the entirety of my twenties. It was before the Affordable Care Act gave me medical resources while freelancing. It was before PrEP allowed risks and fears to be more mitigated. It was before I understood the importance of what it really takes to create a community.

And behind the people running the show daily at The Center sits men and women who have, even through some of our own city’s most homophobic, transphobic, and xenophobic times, been the muscle of the organization. I am talking about the tireless philanthropists, board members, donors, and volunteers who not only ensure The Center’s budget goes toward more important endeavors, but make that budget possible by opening their wallets.

But The Center’s philanthropic backbone is beginning to disappear as its core donor base becomes older. One shouldn’t lament this; time will always weigh heavily on our existences. However, we can look at it as an opportunity to create a much more connected, supportive community.

So when Megan Block and I launched the Young LGBTQ Professionals of Long Beach in January, hundreds came out because there was a need for connection.

But I left out one very important part of the adventure we’re embarking on: the group wasn’t just to let our fellow queers hone their businesses, discover key information regarding buying a house with a same-sex partner, or provide potential job fairs for our brothers and sisters. It is also imperative that we build The Center’s future board, future donors and future philanthropists, who will continue the good work of The Center and ensure that mission supports another generation.

And there’s no reason this “construction” shouldn’t already be happening in Long Beach. When Megan told me of her times in San Francisco, when she first began her travel business, I was filled with jealousy as I heard of a very interconnected queer community that directed her toward resources, events and people that helped her business succeed.

We can achieve this while also assuring the success of our Center. In fact, it is our imperative–and that is why Megan and I are embarking on this endeavor.

I proudly invite any young LGBTQ professional to our next mixer on March 14 at The Blind Donkey from 7:00PM to 9:00PM—be they a seasoned veteran with an existing business, looking to get into business or even unsure of where they want to head toward in business. We are encouraging people of color and trans folks to join us because we strongly believe that Long Beach’s diversity is one of its strengths (and, to be entirely frank, I don’t want a room full of white gay dudes telling others how they should approach business or The Center’s future).

The Center is a jewel of Long Beach—and that isn’t just because of the incredible influence it has had in altering, assisting and improving lives within the LGBTQ community. It’s also because it’s an educational institution that has helped forge alliances within the straight community, further creating empathy and knowledge about human concerns that were previously dismissed or outright ignored.

So it’s time for us younger queers and trans folk, us beautiful lesbians and bisexuals, us talented gays and curious folk to band together not just for the sake of our professional lives, but because we will be the landing pad for the next generation when they need help.

To RSVP to the next Long Beach LGBTQ Young Professionals Mixer, click here.