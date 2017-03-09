The Pie Bar’s Pie-in-the-Face Auction to Raise Dough for Local Charities

Throw a pie in the face of a community leader on Tuesday, March 14 during The Pie Bar’s inaugural Pie-in-the-Face-Auction on International Pi Day.

In an effort to donate thousands of dollars to local charities, including the LGBTQ Center of Long Beach and Precious Lamb Preschool, participants are encouraged to bid their donations in a silent auction to throw a pie in someone’s face, such as Kraig Kojian’s, president/CEO of Downtown Long Beach Alliance or Gio Ferraro's, founder/owner of Groundwork Fitness.

“Giving back to our community is just one way we can thank our customers for their loyalty and support the important groups that make Long Beach such a great place to live,” Laurie Gray, owner and founder of The Pie Bar, said in a statement. “And Pi Day is the perfect day to eat—and throw—a pie!”

The event is free to attend. Silent auction bids start at $100 and will be taken through Pi Day on March 14. Participants can sign up for a bid at The Pie Bar all week, including the day of the event. The highest bids at 3:14PM will get to throw the pies.

The community leaders and local business owners auctioning themselves include: Cory Allen and Mia Farrow, emperor and empress of the Long Beach Imperial Court; Dina Amadril, founder/owner of Long Beach Creamery; Heather Kern, general manager of MADE by Millworks; Danielle Alura, former Ms. California, and the Pie Lady herself, Laurie Gray, founder/owner of The Pie Bar.

Local charities who will receive the donations include Beacon For Him, Children Today, Family Promise, Precious Lamb Preschool and The LGBTQ Center of Long Beach.

For more information about The Pie Bar, visit the website here. RSVP to Pi Day via the Facebook event page here. Free two-hour parking is available at the City Place garages.

The Pie Bar is located at 450 Pine Avenue.