Local Growers to Show Off Their Best Produce at 4th Annual Long Beach County Fair Competition

Images courtesy of Long Beach Fresh.

Bixby Knolls Business Improvement Association and Long Beach Fresh present the Fourth Annual Long Beach County Fair, which will be held Friday, April 7 from 6:30PM to 9:30PM at EXPO Arts Center for locals to enjoy fresh produce, games and music.

The fair takes place in conjunction with First Fridays every April.

Locals with a green thumb are encouraged to enter their best locally-grown goods to the Blue Ribbon Awards. A team of judges will be rewarding first, second and third place winners and one Best of Show winner for root vegetables, vegetables, herbs and flowers, leafy greens and fruits.

“Long Beach is home to small organic farms, community gardens, cottage food makers, locavore chefs and ecology centers,” Co-Director of Long Beach Fresh Ryan Smolar said in a statement. “In Bixby Knolls, you can eat ice cream and beer and local fruits and veggies produced in Long Beach, and everything from beets to mangos, heirloom corn and bananas are grown throughout the city.”

City leaders, educators and health professionals will have the opportunity to learn about how the local food community can work together to distribute quality food for kitchens serving students, customers, employers and patients in Long Beach.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet local growers and chefs from The Growing Experience, Company of Khahn, Primal Alchemy, Guanabana, Little Owl Preschool, Bixby Bees, The Green Prize Festival, North Long Beach Crop Swap and more.

Additionally, music will be played by MOVE, a collective, collaborative music ensemble showcasing local talent.

For more information and to enter the Blue Ribbon competition, click here.

EXPO Arts Center is located at 4321 Atlantic Avenue.