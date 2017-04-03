Annual ‘Roar in the Shore’ to Roll Out Stylish Cars, Pro Drivers and Stunt Show this Wednesday

The public is invited to the sixth annual “Roar in Shore” free fan festival, to take place in Belmont Shore this Wednesday, featuring a variety of entertainment for the whole family ahead of the city’s most popular event, the Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach.

The event is presented by the Belmont Shore Business Association, in partnership with the Grand Prix Association of Long Beach and Legends Restaurant & Sports Bar.

Fans will be able to see race cars on display from the Pirelli World Challenge Championship, as well as vintage and exotic cars along Corona and Covina avenues, from 2nd Street to the alleys. Several professional drivers will also be present to greet fans and sign autographs.

Tony Carbajal’s motorcycle stunt show will feature performances at 5:30PM, 6:30PM and 7:30PM at Corona and Second Street. A meet-and-greet and autograph signing from stunt riders will take place after the show, organizers said.

The public can also test out their skills with free racing simulators located at Covina and 2nd Street.

KLAC-570 AM’s “Petros & Money Show” will broadcast live from Legends from 3:00PM to 6:00PM, during which they will interview race car drivers at the event.

The 43rd Annual Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach will take place April 7th to 9th. For more information click here.