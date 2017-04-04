RuPaul’s Drag Race Queen to Open CSULB Fraternity Drag Show Fundraiser

Jasmine Masters from RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 7 will be opening Cal State Long Beach’s Delta Lambda Phi’s tenth annual drag show fundraiser, Draglicious, on Friday, April 7 at 7:00PM in the University Student Union Auditorium.

Both amateur and professional drag queens, including fraternity alumni Robbie Osa and Foxy Adjuia, will be performing various music genres and campy comedy routines.

Osa is a cast member of the Latin Divas of Long Beach, who perform every Monday at Hamburger Mary’s.

Adjuia performed for the first time ever in drag at Draglicious in 2012.

“Drag, really, is all about community,” Adjuia said in a documentary. “What inspired Foxy is the community that my fraternity had.”

A portion of the proceeds will go toward the fraternity’s philanthropy Aids Food Store, providing families that have been affected by HIV and AIDS with food and other supplies.

Last year, the funds raised went toward the university’s LGBT Resource Center to help replace stolen computers, a loss of about $3,000.

RELATED Cal State Long Beach Frat to Host Drag Show Benefiting LGBT Center

Delta Lambda Phi is a fraternity for gay, bisexual and progressive men that is dedicated to presenting a strong and positive image for the gay community through social activities and philanthropy.

Tickets to Draglicious can be purchased online for $11 or at the door for $13.

Find out more information here and purchase tickets here.