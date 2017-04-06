IN PICTURES: Annual ‘Roar in the Shore’ Brings Lots of Smiles, Fun Times to Belmont Shore

Photos by Dave Newell.

Maybe it was the motorcycle stunt drivers or the chance to see a real race car, whatever the reason, kids and adults alike were all smiles during the annual “Roar in the Shore” event in Belmont Shore on Wednesday.

Presented by the Belmont Shore Business Association, in partnership with the Grand Prix Association of Long Beach and Legends Restaurant & Sports Bar, the free fan festival featured a variety of entertainment yesterday.

Fans got to see performances courtesy of Tony Carbajal’s motorcycle stunt show, test out their skills with racing simulators and check out race cars on display as well as vintage and exotic cars.

The public can continue the fun this evening with Thunder Thursday beginning at 6:30PM at The Pike Outlets.