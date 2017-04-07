Earth Day Bixby Knolls Celebration to Connect Community to Sustainable Practices

All are invited to participate in the Bixby Knolls Earth Day Celebration on Saturday, from 10:00AM to 3:00PM. The free community event aims to increase locals’ environmental awareness through recycling, education and family-friendly fun activities.

“There are so many wonderful resources and easy ways to make sustainable changes in our lives and homes,” Brian Savala, Earth Day organizer, said in a statement. “The hurdle most people face is not knowing what services or organizations are out there to help them. That's why we created the event.”

A community partnership between the City of Long Beach and local business owners, Earth Day will feature music, kids activities, environmental resources, local eateries, earth-friendly vendors, green demonstrations, an electric vehicle showcase, free giveaways and more. The city and other vendors will be showcasing available free and subsidized programs to residents.

“We want to connect our local community to the amazing services and people driving the green movement forward in our city so that folks learn how easy making more sustainable choices can be,” Savala said in a statement.​

Additionally, the celebration will have free shredding onsite (up to five boxes), rain barrels for sale and the Friends of the LA River (FOLAR) will bring their River Rover, a Mobile Visitor and Education Center that “travels the streets and freeways bringing the River to the people.”

The Bixby Knolls Earth Day Celebration will take place at 3737 Long Beach Boulevard.