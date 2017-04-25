The Blind Donkey Will Turn Into Seb's Club From La La Land for One Night Only

File photo

The local underground whiskey and craft beer bar will be transformed once again into the cinematic version of the joint owned by Ryan Gosling’s character, Sebastian, complete with the "Seb’s" neon sign, live music, themed drinks, props from the film on display and giveaways starting at 8:00PM.

The Blind Donkey is one of five bars being transformed across the nation today to promote the Digital HD and Blu-ray release of the Oscar-nominated film for best picture. Seb’s will also be popping up in Chicago, New Orleans, Washington D.C. and San Francisco.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti also declared today “La La Land Day” with a celebration at Los Angeles City Hall, featuring bandaloop dancers seemingly floating off the side of the building and a jazz band to accompany the performance.

This isn’t the first time a Long Beach watering hole has been used to satisfy the pop culture cravings of the masses. Fox Coffee House mimicked “Luke’s Diner” in October of last year to remind fans that Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life was soon to be released on Netflix.

Check out Seb’s from 8:00PM to 10:00PM, with live jazz to start at 8:00PM; no reservations or cover are required. For more information about The Blind Donkey, visit the Facebook page here.

The Blind Donkey is located at 149 Linden Avenue.