Beach Streets University to Arrive at CSULB and Long Beach’s East Side This Saturday

Image courtesy of Beach Streets. Photos by Asia Morris.

Long Beach’s fourth Open Street event, Beach Streets University, is coming to the city’s East Side this Saturday from 11:00AM to 5:00PM.

The public is invited to cycle, skate, scooter and more along the car-free route. The event kick-off will take place in front of the Walter Pyramid at Cal State Long Beach (CSULB) at 11:00AM.

“I am thrilled to see how Beach Streets is embraced by the community,” Mayor Robert Garcia said in a statement. “Beach Streets University will be a great way to build a connection with CSULB’s students, staff, faculty, and all Long Beach residents.”



The route will include Atherton Street in front of CSULB, Bellflower Boulevard and Los Coyotes Diagonal, and Spring Street, between Bellflower Boulevard and Studebaker Road, according to the announcement.

We are almost ready for Beach Streets on 4/29 - what about you? #GoLongBeach pic.twitter.com/yLKzjNLUxU — LB Public Works (@LBPublicWorks) April 21, 2017

"Beach Streets is a terrific, local event that brings ours neighbors, businesses, and community groups together," Councilwoman Stacy Mungo said in a statement. "We're excited for this wonderful celebration full of outdoor activities, music, food, and family fun, to captivate the east side of town."



BMX Freestyle Team demonstrations and live performances by Long Beach local bands such as Knyght Ryder, Forest of Tongue and Big Sun will liven up the Beach Streets University route. Several local businesses, community groups and organizations will also be participating, promoting activities that encourage healthy living for everyone.

Whaley Park will be home to the “Kids Hub,” where fun activities will be available to children, such as decorating bikes and rock climbing. There will also be a public skate park at the “Extreme Hub,” located at the end of the route on Spring Street and Palo Verde Avenue.

“Last November, Beach Streets Midtown covered the west end of the Fourth District along the Anaheim Corridor,” Councilmember Daryl Supernaw said in a statement. “I am excited to see this upcoming event take place in the east end of our district.”



Thousands of people have participated in the City’s first three Open Street events: Beach Streets Uptown held on June 6, 2015, Beach Streets Downtown held on March 19, 2016 and Beach Streets Midtown held most recently on November 12, 2016.

“Beach Streets is always a great way to bring the community together and a great source of fun for the whole family,” Councilwoman Suzie Price said in a statement. “It’s an opportunity to get some fresh air and check out new neighborhoods.”

Intersections for vehicles to cross will be maintained along Bellflower Boulevard, Los Coyotes Diagonal, and Spring Street. Acceptable modes of transportation for the event are: bicycles, skates, rollerblades, skateboards, and walking. The only motorized vehicles allowed are ones officially marked as a means of transportation for those with disabilities, according to the release.





New to this upcoming Beach Streets, attendees can access an innovative digital guide, developed by Beacon Interactive, that uses Bluetooth low energy beacons to send useful content about Beach Streets University to smartphones within a predetermined area.



To use the guide, event goers must install Google Chrome internet browser on their smartphones, and Bluetooth and Location Services must be turned on. For more information, simply look for the blue and white “Physical Web” icons posted around the event, or visit the Beach Streets website here.



For more information, visit the Beach Streets website here or follow Beach Streets on Facebook here, Twitter here and Instagram @BeachStreetsLB.