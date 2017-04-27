Retro Row to Debut Fourth Fridays, Featuring April’s Theme, “The Power of Women”

Photo by Asia Morris.

Fourth Street’s Retro Row, the vintage-centric shopping and dining district between Temple and Hermosa avenues locals and visitors alike have come to know and love, will kick off its free community event series, Fourth Fridays, tomorrow from 6:00PM to 9:00PM.

Attendees can expect food and drink specials, extended store hours, discounted merchandise, pop-up shops, live music, art shows and more.

“It’s just about being there, being open late, celebrating community and just showing folks what we have and what 4th Street is all about,” Kerstin Kansteiner, co-president of the 4th Street Business Association and owner of Portfolio Coffeehouse, told the Post.

This month’s Fourth Fridays, The Power of Women, was organized by Johanna Moynahan, owner of Far Outfit, a vintage and sustainable clothing shop. The businesses lining Retro Row, including the eateries and even Burbank Elementary School, will be participating.

The Social List, located at 2105 East 4th Street, has invited Fourth Friday goers to check out The Power of Women, a photography exhibit featuring the work of Tammie Valer taken during the Los Angeles Women’s March, from 6:00PM to 10:00PM.

Three Weavers, an all women’s brewery, will be doing a tap takeover with master brewer Alexandra Nowell present to meet and greet guests, live music by Queen Califia will fill the space and Ana Lorena Vasquez Ampie, master blender of Ron Zacapa rum, will also be attending, with proceeds from every Ron Zacapa cocktail to go toward the nonprofit Artful Thinking and the LA Pink Dragons.

For more information about The Social List’s event, visit the Facebook page here.

The Fourth Street Business Association has committed to making sure Fourth Fridays happens at least during the summer months, with different themes planned by different business owners each time, and will continue into the fall as long as attendance remains high.

“We want to have a loose theme so it’s something different [every month], and that enables us to every single time bring in different artists, bring in different street musicians, so it doesn’t feel like it’s the same event over and over, so there’s something different to offer,” Kansteiner said.

Walking or biking to the event is strongly encouraged.

For more information about 4th Street and Fourth Fridays, visit the website here.